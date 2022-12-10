LA Times Today: Thousands of apartments may come to Santa Monica, other cities under little-known law

This fall, a developer submitted plans for a new high rise apartment complex in Santa Monica. City officials may find it difficult to stop construction because of a seldom used provision called-builder’s remedy.



L.A. Times staff writer Liam Dillon covers the issues of housing affordability.