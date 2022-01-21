LA Times Today: He was locked up as a teen. How he got a second chance, 12 years later

A 24-year prison sentence for a Sacramento teen’s crime was once hailed a victory back in 2009 for a Yolo County district attorney.



But eleven years into that sentence, the district attorney had a change of heart.



L.A. Times political reporter Anita Chabria joined us to explain how a California law now allows prosecutors to reduce the original length of a prison sentence.