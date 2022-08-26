LA Times Today: Can a new trail help revive this crest of the Sierra?

Watch L.A. Times Today at 7 p.m. on Spectrum News 1 on Channel 1 or live stream on the Spectrum News App. Palos Verdes Peninsula and Orange County viewers can watch on Cox Systems on channel 99.

Hundreds of miles of new trails could be coming to 15 communities near the Sierra Nevada Mountains.



The project is intended to bring economic revival to mountain towns through the Lost Trail Route, which will attract mountain bikers and other outdoor enthusiasts.



L.A. Times reporter Jessica Garrison wrote about the ways the trail could bring new life to the area.