Space shuttle Endeavor moves into final position at California Science Center

The last space shuttle ever built is in place at the California Science Center. Now work begins building the Samuel Oschin Air and Space Center around the shuttle.

The space shuttle Endeavour was lifted in the future Samuel Oschin Air and Space Center early Tuesday, making Los Angeles home to the only “ready-to-launch” space shuttle in the world.



No stranger to large crowds, the orbiter arrived in Los Angeles in 2012 after flying on the back of a specially outfitted Boeing 747. It then took a three-day journey to the California Science Center, where it stayed on display through December last year.



Once constructed, the Samuel Oschin Air and Space Center, like the California Science Center, will be free and open to the public, inviting all Angelenos to marvel at the last space shuttle ever built.