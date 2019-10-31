2 women killed while climbing icy California mountain

Authorities say two women were killed while climbing an icy canyon on California’s Red Slate Mountain.

The Mono County Sheriff’s Office says a helicopter crew spotted the bodies Monday at an elevation of about 12,000 feet. But recovery efforts were delayed a day because of high winds and steep terrain.

The Sheriff’s Office identified the climbers as 22-year-old Michelle Xue of Los Angeles and 34-year-old Jennifer Shedden of Mammoth Lakes.

Officials say the women, who were experienced and well-equipped, were probably struck by falling rocks on the peak in the Sierra above Convict Lake.

The search began after the pair didn’t return as planned on Sunday.