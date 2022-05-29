Hiker found dead at Will Rogers State Historic Park in Pacific Palisades

A hiker was found dead Sunday at Will Rogers State Historic Park in Pacific Palisades, authorities said.

Los Angeles firefighters and paramedics responded to an emergency rescue call at the park in the 3000 block of Rustic Canyon Road before 11:40 a.m., authorities said.

Two rescue crew members located the hiker, who was declared dead at the scene, authorities said. The 35-year-old man has not been identified.

Los Angeles police officers were also dispatched to investigate the man’s death, Los Angeles police spokeswoman Rosario Cervantes said. The Los Angeles County coroner’s office will also participate in the investigation.