LA Times Today: Strippers have a new tactic in a North Hollywood labor fight

A dive bar in North Hollywood advertises topless girls and cold beer but many of those girls who dance at the club have spent more time outside than on stage, picketing as they demand to unionize lately.



L.A. Times business reporter Suhauna Hussain wrote the story and L.A. Times Today was joined by Raegan, a dancer and organizer who has been on the picket line.