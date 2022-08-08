LA Times Today: How to find out if your local teacher has proper credentials. Many don’t

Watch L.A. Times Today at 7 p.m. on Spectrum News 1 on Channel 1 or live stream on the Spectrum News App. Palos Verdes Peninsula and Orange County viewers can watch on Cox Systems on channel 99.

A teacher shortage is pinching school districts around the country. A first-of-its-kind report released by the California Department of Education reveals that ten percent of public school classrooms are being led by teachers who are not fully credentialed.



L.A. Times Sacramento staff writer Mackenzie Mays told us which school districts are most impacted.