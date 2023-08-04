LA Times Today: Video shows trans man beaten by deputy during stop
When Emmett Brock pulled into the parking lot of a 7-Eleven in Whittier, he had planned to make a quick stop to buy a Coke. An L.A. County sheriff’s deputy pulled in behind him and within seconds of his exiting his car, he was on the ground pleading for his life.
Shocking video of the confrontation has since come to light and it was covered by L.A. Times sheriff’s department reporter Keri Blakinger. And a warning, this story will contain images that may be disturbing to some viewers.
