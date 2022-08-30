LA Times Today: USC breakaway fraternities make own rules, defy campus ban

In the wake of a sexual assault scandal and criminal investigations, USC has struggled to reform Greek life on its campus. But a group of fraternities balked at what they believe are unfair rules imposed by the school and have decided to end their affiliation with the university.



L.A. Times education reporter Teresa Watanbe wrote about the fraternities that are walking away and the fallout for the university.