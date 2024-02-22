When you vote in L.A. County, where does your ballot go?

Every ballot sent in on or before election day 2024 will take a trip to the City of Industry where it will be inspected and counted.

If you are one of the roughly 5.7 million registered voters in L.A. county, then your vote will be counted in a newly refurbished ballot-counting center, housed in an old Fry’s Electronics store in the City of Industry. The 144,000-square-foot building will employ 700-800 seasonal workers at its peak and L.A. County says that this space is open to public, but you will need to sign in with security when you enter.