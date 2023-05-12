LA Times Today: She made history in the all-female Super Bowl flyover. Can it help close the gender gap among pilots?

As we near the summer travel season, airlines are scrambling in the face of a worldwide pilot shortage. Fewer pilots are getting licenses, daunted by the nearly $200,000 cost of training.



But one way pilots can get their hours and be paid to do it, is by learning on the job in the U.S. military.



And as the U.S. Navy celebrates 50 years of women flying in the service, in February, they chose an all-female team of aviators to do the Super Bowl flyover.



One of them, Lt. Peggy Dente joined us to talk about that ride and how to boost the number of female flyers.