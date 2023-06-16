LA Times Today: With eyes on the planet, an L.A. woodworker turns fallen trees into stunning vessels

Watch L.A. Times Today at 7 p.m. on Spectrum News 1 on Channel 1 or live stream on the Spectrum News App. Palos Verdes Peninsula and Orange County viewers can watch on Cox Systems on channel 99.

Have you ever wondered what happens to that downed tree in your SoCal neighborhood? It has a chance for a second life.



Woodworker Julie Jackson uses reclaimed wood and slabs from locally downed trees to create lamps, vases and other home goods. In 2019, she introduced her river rock lamp on the online marketplace Etsy and sales took off.