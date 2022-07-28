LA Times Today: It’s called the zipper merge, and traffic-jammed California drivers do it all wrong

It happens all the time on busy highways like the 405 and the 110. All of a sudden, a sea of red brake lights, and traffic abruptly comes to a halt due to a lane closure.



But transportation experts say losing a lane doesn’t have to slow traffic down – there’s actually a science to merging. When used properly, it keeps traffic moving.



It’s called the zipper merge — and California drivers have been doing it all wrong.



L.A. Times reporter Jonah Valdez explains.