LA Times Today: They helped Chinese women, workers, the forgotten and dying. Then they disappeared

When Chinese tennis star Peng Shuai vanished, it made international news. But it’s not just famous people who disappear if they run afoul of the Chinese government. Human rights groups estimate that thousands of people have been detained in the country.



Alice Su, Beijing bureau chief for the L.A. Times, discusses China’s secret detentions.