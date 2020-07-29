Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
World & Nation

Will coronavirus dim the Friday Night Lights of Texas high school football?

The coronavirus era of social distancing and temperature checks is changing, perhaps even endangering, the hallowed rhythms of Texas football.

July 29, 2020
2:47 PM
