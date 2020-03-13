The Coronavirus Self-Quarantine Shopping List Self-quarantine and self-isolate. Two terms you might be hearing a lot as coronovirus spreads. And while they are similar, they mean two different things. Self-quarantine is when you feel fine, but you separate yourself from others because there’s a high chance you’ve been exposed to the disease. Self-isolating is when you avoid people because you have symptoms of a disease and you don’t want to get others sick. Either way, health officials recommend two weeks of staying home and monitoring your symptoms. And while most people won’t need to do this, it doesn’t hurt to be ready. SUBSCRIBE FOR MORE VIDEOS AND NEWS http://www.youtube.com/subscription_center?add_user=losangelestimes https://www.latimes.com/subscription LET’S CONNECT: Facebook ► https://www.facebook.com/latimes Twitter ► https://twitter.com/LATimes Instagram ► https://www.instagram.com/latimes