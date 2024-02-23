LA Times Today: Writer Suleika Jaouad and musician Jon Batiste use creativity as tool for survival in Netflix documentary ‘American Symphony’

The Netflix documentary, “American Symphony” tells the story of New York Times bestselling author Suleika Jaouad and her husband, former bandleader for “The Late Show With Stephen Colbert” Jon Batiste.



The film follows the couple over the course of a year, while batiste composes a symphony as he learns his wife’s leukemia has returned.



Executive producers Michelle and Barack Obama championed this intimate story with their company Higher Ground Productions.