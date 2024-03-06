Alec Baldwin on the western movie set of “Rust”
Behind-the-scenes video from the October 2021 filming of “Rust” show movie star Alec Baldwin ordering the movie’s armorer to load guns faster. Weapons experts, including prosecutor witness Bryan Carpenter, found fault with the actor’s conduct and use of guns. Baldwin accidently shot the film’s cinematographer, Halyna Hutchins, and director Joel Souza, during a rehearsal. Armorer Hannah Gutierrez has been on trial in Santa Fe, N.M., for involuntary manslaughter and evidence tampering charges.
Meg James is a senior entertainment industry writer for the Los Angeles Times. She was the lead reporter for The Times’ coverage of the deadly “Rust” shooting on a New Mexico film set in 2021, work recognized by the Pulitzer Prize board as a finalist in breaking news. A member of the Company Town team for two decades, James specializes in covering television, corporate media and investigative projects. She previously wrote for the Miami Herald and the Palm Beach Post. A native of Wyoming, she is a graduate of the University of Colorado and Columbia University.