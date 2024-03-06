Alec Baldwin on the western movie set of “Rust”

Behind-the-scenes video from the October 2021 filming of “Rust” show movie star Alec Baldwin ordering the movie’s armorer to load guns faster. Weapons experts, including prosecutor witness Bryan Carpenter, found fault with the actor’s conduct and use of guns. Baldwin accidently shot the film’s cinematographer, Halyna Hutchins, and director Joel Souza, during a rehearsal. Armorer Hannah Gutierrez has been on trial in Santa Fe, N.M., for involuntary manslaughter and evidence tampering charges.