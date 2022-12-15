LA Times Today: Anna Kendrick’s new film may be the best performance of her career

We remember her in “Pitch Perfect,” as the college student who sang to the tap of a plastic cup, and for her role as a businesswoman in “Up in the Air” with co-star George Clooney, for which she was nominated for an Oscar.



Actor Anna Kendrick has been a troll and a princess. But some say her role in a new psychological thriller, “Alice Darling,” is the best performance of her career.