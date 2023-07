LA Times Today: Why the movie industry needs ‘Barbenheimer’ now more than ever

Summer blockbuster season is upon us, with two very different movies poised for a box office battle: Christopher Nolan’s “Opppenheimer” and Greta Gerwig’s “Barbie.”Thousands of people have already bought tickets for a “Barbenheimer” double feature, and the films aren’t even in theaters yet.L.A. Times senior editor Ryan Faughnder wrote about how the unconventional mash-up could be the boost the box office needs.