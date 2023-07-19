LA Times Today: Why the movie industry needs ‘Barbenheimer’ now more than ever
Watch L.A. Times Today at 7 p.m. on Spectrum News 1 on Channel 1 or live stream on the Spectrum News App. Palos Verdes Peninsula and Orange County viewers can watch on Cox Systems on channel 99.
Share
Summer blockbuster season is upon us, with two very different movies poised for a box office battle: Christopher Nolan’s “Opppenheimer” and Greta Gerwig’s “Barbie.”
Thousands of people have already bought tickets for a “Barbenheimer” double feature, and the films aren’t even in theaters yet.
L.A. Times senior editor Ryan Faughnder wrote about how the unconventional mash-up could be the boost the box office needs.
Thousands of people have already bought tickets for a “Barbenheimer” double feature, and the films aren’t even in theaters yet.
L.A. Times senior editor Ryan Faughnder wrote about how the unconventional mash-up could be the boost the box office needs.