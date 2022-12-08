LA Times Today: ‘Black Hollywood’ photo book stars Black actors at the center of film’s golden ages

With the collaboration of some of the biggest Black stars in the entertainment world, photographer Carell Augustus recreated Hollywood’s most iconic movie scenes in a new photography book called “Black Hollywood: Reimagining Iconic Movie Moments.”