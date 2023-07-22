How this Bo-Katan cosplayer learned how to create through the community

Stephanie M. Johnson is a screenwriter, but also a cosplayer. She learned how to sew, 3D print, paint, weather and all the other techniques you can think of from friends.



And that is because cosplaying is a community activity. Stephanie talks us through her months-long process of making her 2023 San Diego Comic-Con outfit, Bo-Katan Kryze.

