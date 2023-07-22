Advertisement
VIDEO | 07:47
How this Bo-Katan cosplayer learned how to create through the community
Entertainment & Arts

How this Bo-Katan cosplayer learned how to create through the community

By Mark E. PottsSenior Producer, Video Series 
Stephanie M. Johnson is a screenwriter, but also a cosplayer. She learned how to sew, 3D print, paint, weather and all the other techniques you can think of from friends.

And that is because cosplaying is a community activity. Stephanie talks us through her months-long process of making her 2023 San Diego Comic-Con outfit, Bo-Katan Kryze.
Mark E. Potts

A native of Enid, Okla., Mark E. Potts graduated from the University of Oklahoma with a master’s degree in broadcast journalism.

