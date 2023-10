LA Times Today: What Stephen King — and nearly everyone else — gets wrong about AI and the Luddites

Rebellions against disruptive technology are nothing new.In San Francisco, an activist group is disabling robotaxis with traffic cones. Two hundred years ago, workers facing job losses smashed machines in newly built factories. They would become known as the “luddites” and they brought 19th century England to its knees.Brian Merchant is a technology columnist for the L.A. Times and the author of the new book, “ Blood in the Machine : The Origins of the Rebellion Against Big Tech.”