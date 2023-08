LA Times Today: How Christian Cooper turned one of the worst days of his life into a megaphone for inclusion and the joy of birding

Christian Cooper says in May of 2020, one racially charged incident, captured in a 69-second video in Central Park that went viral, altered the trajectory of two lives.You may recall the video: a woman walking her dog called police and wrongly accused Cooper of threatening her life. She lost her job and later apologized.Birder Christian Cooper decided to share his experience. He joined Lisa McRee to talk about his new memoir, “Better Living Through Birding: Notes of a Black Man in the Natural World,” and his new national geographic series streaming on Disney+ and Hulu called “Extraordinary Birder With Christian Cooper.”He joins the L.A. Times Book Club on Aug. 16.