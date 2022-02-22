LA Times Today: How one man’s discovery helped uncover the truth of the ‘Last Slave Ship’

In 1860, the last documented slave ship arrived to the U.S. near Mobile, Alabama.



The ship known as “Cotilda” carried more than 100 people from Benin 52 years after the U.S. outlawed the international slave trade.



In an attempt to hide their crimes, the owners burned and sank the boat.



But in 2018, one man’s discovery helped uncover the truth.



In his new book, “The Last Slave Ship: The True Story of How Cotilda was Found, Her Descendants and an Extraordinary Reckoning”, Ben Raines explains how he helped solve the mystery.