LA Times Today: Ed Begley, Jr. documents his life and career in a new memoir

Actor Ed Begley, Jr. may be familiar to young audiences from his work on “Young Sheldon” and “Arrested Development,” but his career has spanned more than four decades.



From his breakout role on “Saint Elsewhere” and TV comedy “Mary Hartman, Mary Hartman” to films like “This Is Spinal Tap” to his environmental activism, Ed wrote it all down in his new book: “To The Temple Of Tranquility… And Step On It!”