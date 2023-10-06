LA Times Today: School book bans have increased 33% since last year, but hope is not lost
“The Grapes of Wrath,” the 1939 Pulitzer Prize-winning novel by John Steinbeck is a classic of American literature. So are “To Kill A Mockingbird,” “The Great Gatsby” and “The Catcher In The Rye.”
And yet all of them have either been banned somewhere or contested.
And the American Library Association says that list is growing.
L.A. Times entertainment reporter Emily St. Martin wrote that book bans increased 33% in the last year. She spoke about the state of banned books with Lisa McRee.
