LA Times Today: Thousands chatted with this AI ‘virtual girlfriend.’ Then things got even weirder
In the 2013 film “Her,” Joaquin Phoenix falls in love with an artificially intelligent virtual assistant voiced by actress Scarlett Johansson.
Nominated for five Academy Awards, including best picture, the story back then was considered science fiction — the distant future.
Now, it’s a story of today.
Brian Contreras covers technology for the L.A. Times and wrote about a romance between an A.I.-powered chatbot and her 20,000 boyfriends.
Brian Contreras covers technology for the L.A. Times and wrote about a romance between an A.I.-powered chatbot and her 20,000 boyfriends.