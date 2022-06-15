LA Times Today: Even death can’t spoil the classist cheerfulness of ‘Downton Abbey: A New Era’

If you’ve missed Granny and the rest of the Crawley family from Downton Abbey—along with their charming staff—get your scones and pot of tea on.



Writer Julian Fellowes is casting half of Downton’s characters into a silent movie and transporting the rest to the south of France. Can life get more exciting even after a visit from the queen?



Former L.A. Times film critic Kenneth Turan brought us his take on the movie “Downton Abbey: A New Era.”