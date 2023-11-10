LA Times Today: Do you dream about Nicolas Cage?
Audiences have seen Nicolas Cage on movie screens since the 1980s, but do they also see him while they’re sleeping?
In the new movie “Dream Scenario,” Cage’s character literally becomes the man of several people’s dreams.
L.A. Times film critic Justin Chang shared his reaction.
