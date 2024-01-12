LA Times Today: The Eagles say goodbye (maybe) at the Forum
Renowned for their harmonious vocals, intricate guitar work, and timeless hits, the Eagles have captivated audiences worldwide for decades. In September, they kicked off what they say will be their last tour. They’re calling it “The Long Goodbye.” But it begs the question: Does this really mean farewell?
L.A. Times pop music critic Mikael Wood attended one of the four shows at the Forum.
