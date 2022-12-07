LA Times Today: Why TV show ‘Fire Country’ is not a hit with firefighters

In the new CBS show “Fire Country” an inmate returns to his hometown as part of California’s inmate firefighter program. The show has already gained millions of fans, but Cal Fire is not one of them.



L.A. Times contributor Nate Rogers wrote about the agency’s response to the show.