LA Times Today: Gerry Turner’s ‘whirlwind’ moment as ‘The Golden Bachelor’

A new season of the long-running “Bachelor” dating show has begun — with a twist.Gerry Turner is the franchise’s first Golden Bachelor. The 72-year-old widower is dating several women close to his age this fall on the hit ABC show. The spinoff features retirees in their 60s and 70s, many looking for a second or third chance at love.L.A. Times staff writer Greg Braxton wrote about Turner’s journey.