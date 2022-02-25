LA Times Today: What ‘The Gilded Age’ on HBO gets right about Black history

Watch L.A. Times Today at 7 p.m. on Spectrum News 1 on Channel 1 or live stream on the Spectrum News App. Palos Verdes Peninsula and Orange County viewers can watch on Cox Systems on channel 99.

From the mind of Julian Fellowes, who brought us Downton Abbey, The Gilded Age also chronicles a time of great wealth and great societal change, but one that is distinctly American.



L.A. Times entertainment writer Meredith Blake discusses the series and how it shines a light on the rarely illuminated community of New York’s Black elite in the 1880s.