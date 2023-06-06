LA Times Today: Henry Winkler on the dramatic turns of the hit man comedy ‘Barry’
Henry Winkler is forever beloved for his role as the Fonz on Happy Days, but he stole our hearts once again as the acting teacher Gene Cousineau on the hit series “Barry.”
The comedy, which also stars and is written by actor Bill Hader, has taken us on a four-season rollercoaster ride with hilarious twists and turns.
