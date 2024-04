The interview with Henry Winkler you literally won’t see anywhere else

Henry Winkler has one question: “Is my hair being blown out of proportion here?”

Henry Winkler answers questions about writing books for children, dyslexia and what he discovered about himself when he wrote his memoir “Being Henry: The Fonz... and Beyond.” Time reporter Tom Carroll interviewed the beloved actor from a golf cart at the 2024 L.A. Times Festival of Books.