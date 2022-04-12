LA Times Today: Holland Taylor brings the late Texas Gov. Ann Richards’ story to the stage

The Emmy Award-winning, Tony Award-nominated actress Holland Taylor has been entertaining us for years on television, from “Bosom Buddies,” “The Practice” and “The Morning Show” to films like “Legally Blonde” and “The Truman Show.”



Now, she’s back on the theater’s stage in a role of a lifetime, one she wrote for herself playing the late governor of Texas, Ann Richards.