LA Times Today: Hollywood writers say the bosses make too much. This is what our analysis found

Members of the SAG-AFTRA are showing solidarity with the Writer’s Guild of America. Nearly 98% voted for a strike authorization ahead of the TV-theatrical contract negotiations. The main issues? Pay and protections from new technologies like A.I.Meanwhile, some Hollywood executives have been raking in record hundred-million dollar salaries.A team of L.A. Times reporters analyzed the executives’ pay and Brian Contreras joined Lisa McRee to break down the numbers.