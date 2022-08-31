LA Times Today: Holocaust doc ‘Three Minutes: A Lengthening’ finds mystery in minutiae (Review)

A new documentary captures snippets of life in a small town in Poland, just a year before World War II began.



“Three Minutes: A Lengthening” seeks to unravel the mysteries and vibrant lives captured within just a few minutes of footage from 1938.



Justin Chang shares his review.