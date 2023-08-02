LA Times Today: Institute for Art and Olfaction elevates the scents

Of the five senses, smell remains the most enigmatic — holding an evocative power that can instantly transport us to different times and places. It’s an often overlooked sense, but L.A.’s Institute for Art and Olfaction, or I.A.O., is working hard to change that.



The I.A.O. offers hands-on education, like an art studio, but instead of painting or music, students learn to create fragrances.