Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
Share
Entertainment & Arts

Yes, Joaquin Phoenix deserves his best actor Oscar — but not for ‘Joker’ alone

“Joker” isn’t the movie I’d give Joaquin Phoenix an Oscar for, but his greatness as an actor can’t be denied.

Feb. 9, 2020
9:52 PM
Share
Entertainment & Arts