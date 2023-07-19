LA Times Today: How the YA rock star Jenny Han took charge of her own media empire
Hearts of young adults are all aflutter, now that season two of “The Summer I Turned Pretty” has dropped on Prime Video.
Best-selling author Jenny Han is the mastermind behind that hit.
L.A. Times staff writer Jen Yamato caught up with her on the set in Wilmington, North Carolina and joined us to explain the “Jenny Han Effect.”
