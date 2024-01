LA Times Today: Kaley Cuoco and David Oyelowo dish on their on-screen marriage in ‘Role Play’

Actress Kaley Cuoco is best known for her roles in “ The Big Bang Theory ” and “ The Flight Attendant ,” and we know David Oyelowo from his roles in “ Selma ” and “ Jack Reacher .” But does the couple they portray in their new comedic action-spy thriller “Role Play” actually know each other?Kaley Cuoco and David Oyelowo joined Lisa McRee to help sort the role playing out.