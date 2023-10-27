LA Times Today: ‘Killers of the Flower Moon’ is a powerful historical epic (Review)
Martin Scorsese’s new movie “Killers of the Flower Moon” has been generating Oscar buzz since it premiered at Cannes earlier this year. The sprawling epic has also spurred conversations over how its Native American characters are portrayed on screen.
L.A. Times film critic Justin Chang shared his thoughts on Scorsese’s “qualified triumph.”
