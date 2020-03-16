Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
Entertainment & Arts

Actor Idris Elba tests positive for coronavirus

March 16, 2020
3:01 PM
Idris Elba shared his diagnosis on Twitter on Monday, joining fellow celebrities Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson in self-isolating after testing positive for COVID-19.
