Aaron Sorkin says directing amounted to “learning how much I don’t know.”

“The two films that I’ve directed, in neither case did I know that I was going to be directing it while I was writing it,” says Aaron Sorkin of his 2017 film “Molly’s Game” and 2020’s “The Trial of the Chicago 7.” Sorkin describes directing as an exercise in “learning how much I don’t know,” adding that he’s unready to leave his role as one of the entertainment world’s most sought-after writers behind. “I’m not done wanting to work with great directors, as a writer,” Sorkin said. Among the directors Sorkin has collaborated with is David Fincher, also a participant in this panel.