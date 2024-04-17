LA Times Today: Tiffany Haddish joins the L.A. Times Festival of Books

Comedian, actress and author Tiffany Haddish is known for keeping audiences laughing with her roles in movies like “Girls Trip” and “Haunted Mansion.” She was the first Black female comedian to host “Saturday Night Live” back in 2017 and a few years later, she won a Grammy for best comedy album for the standup special, “Black Mitzvah.” Now, Tiffany has a new book, “I Curse You with Joy.”



She’s here to tell Kelvin Washington more ahead of the L.A. Times Festival of Books.