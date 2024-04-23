LA Times Today: The U.S. might ban TikTok. Record labels are cutting ties. What’s music’s Plan B?

South African singer Tyla went viral last year after posting her song “Water” on TikTok. The app helped her song reach millions of listeners and she won a Grammy for the track.



L.A. Times music reporter August Brown wrote about the power of TikTok in the music industry and what record labels stand to lose if the app is banned.