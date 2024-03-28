LA Times Today: Key takeaways from ‘Quiet on Set: The Dark Side of Kids TV’

In the late nineties and early 2000s, Nickelodeon was a powerhouse in kids’ television with hits like “The Amanda Show,” “Zoey 101,” and “iCarly.” But, a new documentary series called “Quiet On Set” shows the behind the scenes reality of those comedies was much darker than viewers saw on the screen.



L.A. Times television reporter Tracy Brown wrote about the dark side of kids’ TV.